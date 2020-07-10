

I’m with solarcity and nope, costs us $120 a month for panels and battery.



We spend about $60 a month in summer in electricity for a family of 5 with aircon running 24/7. Then spend about triple that in winter when there is less sun.



They do cap the grid buy rate at 8c Kw/h (not including transmission charges) and whatever you sell is sold at market rates.



All in all we are saving about $1,000 a year in total power costs.



You would save more if you bought it outright, but the joys of leasing them is that whenever anything goes wrong it’s fixed for free. We’ve had 2 panels fail and had them replaced, also we get a battery replacement 10 years in with what will be a better version. All that is done as part of the lease costs.