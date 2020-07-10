Hi guys,
My mate has signed up to SolarCity that is costing them $150 per month but apparently all of the power is paid for.
They said that their power bill is always above $150 monthly anyway so it's a no brainer.
Is this too good to be true?
There has to be some catch in the fine print. It the deal was so good everyone would be doing it and the power companies would go broke.
That's what I thought too. If this was the case, I would be powering up my Crypto Mining ring. :)
gregmcc:
Might be locked into a long term contract and high cancellation fee ect