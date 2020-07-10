Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYMy friend just got a quote from SolarCity SolarZero - $150 per month and all of your electricity is paid for. Too good to be true?


80 posts

Master Geek


#272711 10-Jul-2020 17:14
Send private message quote this post

Hi guys, 

 


My mate has signed up to SolarCity that is costing them $150 per month but apparently all of the power is paid for.

 

They said that their power bill is always above $150 monthly anyway so it's a no brainer. 

 

Is this too good to be true? 

 

 

Create new topic
1796 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2520873 10-Jul-2020 17:18
Send private message quote this post

There has to be some catch in the fine print. It the deal was so good everyone would be doing it and the power companies would go broke.

 

 



80 posts

Master Geek


  #2520876 10-Jul-2020 17:19
Send private message quote this post

That's what I thought too. If this was the case, I would be powering up my Crypto Mining ring. :)

 

 

 
 
 
 


1527 posts

Uber Geek


  #2520877 10-Jul-2020 17:26
Send private message quote this post

gregmcc:

 

There has to be some catch in the fine print. It the deal was so good everyone would be doing it and the power companies would go broke.

 

 

 

 

Might be locked into a long term contract and high cancellation fee ect

3301 posts

Uber Geek


  #2520885 10-Jul-2020 17:53
Send private message quote this post

Isn’t that one if those 20 year deals?
If they decide to sell their house they could be up for a big bill, if the new owner doesn’t want to take over the contract.

208 posts

Master Geek


  #2520898 10-Jul-2020 18:35
Send private message quote this post

I’m with solarcity and nope, costs us $120 a month for panels and battery.

We spend about $60 a month in summer in electricity for a family of 5 with aircon running 24/7. Then spend about triple that in winter when there is less sun.

They do cap the grid buy rate at 8c Kw/h (not including transmission charges) and whatever you sell is sold at market rates.

All in all we are saving about $1,000 a year in total power costs.

You would save more if you bought it outright, but the joys of leasing them is that whenever anything goes wrong it’s fixed for free. We’ve had 2 panels fail and had them replaced, also we get a battery replacement 10 years in with what will be a better version. All that is done as part of the lease costs.

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.