I would suggest using 3/4"-19mm tubing. I would also suggest running more than one tube for redundancy and just in case the original tube fails.

I have plumbed our whole section up to a four way Holman controller. Works well, but the sprinklers at the far ends of the longer runs have reduced output.

I used 1/2"-13mm tube, but would use 3/4" 19mm tube if doing it again. The alternative would be to use a ring type system, ie run another tube to the far end to feed the sprinklers from both ends of the system.