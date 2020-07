Our house is fairly old and we bought it knowing that it needed some modernising. One of the tasks will be eventually connecting the downpipes to the council stormwater system. In the meantime two of the three soakpits are fine, one gets filled up with water and eventually drains away. This points to me that the drain to the soakpit (somewhere under the lawn) is clogged.

Does anyone have experience with maintaining these? Should I dig up the drain that leads to it and clear it out?

Thanks!