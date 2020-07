Looking at getting a skylight installed over our bath and wanting to get a rough idea of cost, what's involved and what to look for.



There's some ceiling space above the bathroom which is under a 30-40 degree iron roof.



Any recommendations for what to get or to not bother with (I see some are rain sensing?).



Basically looking to get some more light in our bathroom and may as well be able to open it for some fresh air as well.



Auckland if anyone has any reccomendations for companies (can a builder do it or proper skylight installers?)