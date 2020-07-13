Hi

I am looking at the cheaper 60cm wall ovens. I have been looking at the cheaper vogue brand from trade depot on which I have found some good reviews. I have also been looking at the Everdure brand as it has a bigger internal size, I cant find any reviews or feedback on this brand, designed in NZ made in china. These ovens seem to be half the price of the cheaper brands that they have at the other big box stores. Has anyone got these ovens, any feedback on these brands, or any other recommendations.