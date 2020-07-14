The filler between the scriber and weatherboard will be fine, I don't think the 'custom' flashing should have a join in it but I don't know what you paid for it. As long as it overlaps underneath it should be fine for where it is but the general idea of a flashing is one solid piece to prevent the ingress of water.

As for boards not lining up, there are probably not any they could source that are the same size as your original. A skilled builder COULD get bigger boards and rip them down to size, this would take time and potentially some waste for if some split in the process etc. The bill will go up for this.

FYI I have seen large expensive renovations where it was not possible to get the same width boards and the clients went with a different size, though you couldn't really tell when it was all finished.

From your picture of the scribers meeting the corner box I can't really tell that it isn't flush with it? It looks pretty close to me but maybe it's the angle of the photo. Or are you meaning flush as in flush with the front of the boxed corner? If so, I've not actually seen that done on a house and what has been done in that photo looks like the correct way of doing it.

If you're concerned about a small gap, run some exterior grade no-more-gaps down before painting.

It's hard to pick at things if we don't know what you agreed to or if you had a fixed price etc.... I'm always weary of these enquiries being a tradie myself and (I'm not saying you are) people expect a million dollar job for something that was priced on their budget as being adequate but not "mint".

All in all it looks like a good job aside from the flashing. That doesn't sit right with me. It should really be one piece.