I recently purchased my first house, at long last, and no surprise there are a lot of small jobs to do. It’s based in Wellington, a 1930’s single storey semi-detached house on the flat.
First up was getting some cracks in our foundation ring fixed up.. had the guys from Concrete Solutions out to the the job and 5 star job they did.
In order to give them access to do the repair they required 1.5m of weatherboard removed from either side of the corner and asked I arrange a builder to do this since they didn’t want to risk causing more damage than needed since they know concrete, not wood.
I was recommended a builder who has a team of guys and he came out and did the work however in the process did damage more damage than expected but said it couldn’t be helped. He ended up not only removing the bottom boards but also the corner boxing and scribers.
The concrete guys did their stuff and it was time to patch things up and while they were at it I needed the window flashings replaced. They needed to order in some “custom made” flashings so while we waited for these to arrive.
The day came and they started on the window flashing. Took the guy 1.5 days to remove the old and fit the new ones to 3 small windows (2 x 1m wide and 1 x 1.5m wide). He then took a break for a week before returning to fix up the weatherboards and corner box that he removed. He has spent 1 day on it so far and the job is not finished so waiting for him to return.
I’ve taken a look at the work so far however and I’m not impressed.. maybe it takes a lot to impress me but to be fair I’m a newbie to this stuff so perhaps it’s my inexperience that means I’m not impressed. I’m therefore keen to get some other feedback based on some photographs that I took today.
Just to add to this though.. I was not expecting this but instead of replacing the old corner box he has fitted a new one as well as new scribers (since he managed to break these when removing them).
The things that jump out to me though are:
1. Window flashings - why is there a join in a 1.5m piece and should it look this messy?
2. Weatherboards - Why do the new weatherboards not line up with the old ones? Am I expecting to much that they should be flush with each other?
(I forgot to take picture of this - will add tomorrow)
3. Scribers - why are they not flush with the corner box (as they were previously) and even if the bevelled part is suppose to come out a bit should the edge not be flush with the corner and be so all the way up?
4. Scribers - is the type of sealant used between the weatherboard and scriber normal?
Overall it doesn’t look like a tidy job to me but before I confront my builder I feel like some 2nd (and hopefully more) opinions would be fair.
What are your thoughts and throw me any comments since this is the start of many dealing either with this, or if feedback suggests otherwise, a different builder.