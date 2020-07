Hi,

While I was installing some insulation and I saw the RCD powerpoint that is in the bathroom and I noticed something that called my attention.

The photo is for reference but I do believe the RCD is acting as a normal powerpoint.

The two top connectors are not in use, is that correct?

i know to fix this I need an electrician but I curios to know how this should be connected (as long if it is wrong)

Thanks