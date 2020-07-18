Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bedroom heating - Convection or InfraRed panels?


Wannabe Geek


#272825 18-Jul-2020 14:19
Currently I'm considering which heaters to buy to heat some bedrooms.

 

I'm looking at convection heat panels with the Dimplex Alta, or Far InfraRed heaters from https://infracomfort.co.nz/ .

 

The bedrooms are only 9m2, so only around 750w convection heater should be needed, or a 500w InfraRed panel (apparently). The house is very well insulated, roof, walls and thick double glazing.

 

 

 

Question is... Can a Far InfraRed heat panel heat a room this size? As I understand they heat objects rather than the air, so people get warmed up quite fast. My main concern is that when people leave the room, the rest of the house is cold. Unlike convection heat where the air will go around the house if we leave the room doors open. So with InfraRed I would need to install them everywhere so people always feel the heat.

 

 

 

Has anyone in NZ had a panel from https://infracomfort.co.nz/? Or can someone comment on what other InfraRed panels are like in bedrooms?

Ultimate Geek


  #2525205 18-Jul-2020 14:51
I recently stayed in a property with the Infracomfort panels, and I found them quite good to use. Apparently they are cheap to run as well. I found you did get warm and toasty very quickly, in fact almost (almost) too hot. As you point out, it did not really seem to warm the air, but maybe I just didn't notice it.

 

On our second night we left the heat pump in the living area on, the doors open, and had the Infracomfort set to a lower temperature on its thermostat thing and found that quite comfortable though.




