We have a new-build 4-bed home in N Canterbury, 235m2 with 3x heat pumps. It is warm and comfortable as you'd expect but in the coldest winter months we do get quite a bit of condensation on our bedroom windows which are the typical double-glazed, aluminium framed ones most new builds have. There is usually somebody at home all day so we in winter we usually have 2 of the heat pumps running 5am thru to around 9pm and off in-between.

We have had a quote for a DVS system (not the heat recovery system, but the system with a fan in the roof blowing air into the home) but after doing a bit of research and reading through some of the threads about those systems on this website I just don't know if it's the right thing to do. I'd be really keen to hear from anybody who has a similar setup - i.e. DVS or similar in a new-build home. Does it eliminate condensation for you? Does it make the house any colder?

The heat pumps do have a 'dry' mode - would it achieve the same thing if we simply left the heat pumps on dry mode at night instead of turning them off? Would that cost significantly more in power than running a DVS system?