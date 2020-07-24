Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Oven electrical wiring question


#272919 24-Jul-2020 17:11
We want to install an electric oven to replace a gas one. There's no circuit for plugging the oven into, so one will need to be run.

 

There is a meter box on the outside of the house and a main switch on the switchboard in the hall.

 

 

 

The easy way to run the new circuit would be straight along the side of the house (in conduit of course) from the meter box to the kitchen wall. 

 

The hard way would be to run it across the house between the ground and first floors from the switchboard to the kitchen. An order of magnitude more difficult.

 

 

 

My question:

 

Does the stove feed have to come from the switchboard after the main breaker, or can it be on its own breaker in the meter box?

  #2528314 24-Jul-2020 17:39
It CAN be done either way, from the outside meter board IF you first turn it into your main switch board, this means earth and neutral busbars, main earth must come from this meter board and not your inside switch board.

 

 

 

Short answer it can be done from the outside meterboard but will become very expensive very quickly.

 

 

 

It will simply be cheaper and quicker to wire it from your inside switchboard.

 

 

 

I'm assuming that you are doing the work yourself, if so get familiar with NZECP51, you can not do any work in the switchboard or meter board, your work MUST be signed off and final connection in the switchboard done by and electrical inspector (not an electrician).

 

 

  #2528321 24-Jul-2020 18:03
Unless your meterbox is a main switchboard in its own right, you can't do that. Sometimes the meterbox is essentially wired as a loop with phase in & out from the MSB, and only a small neutral to run the meter. You definitely can't connect loads to that.

 

 

 

You also can't connect loads if it's before the MEN link.

