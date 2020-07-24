We want to install an electric oven to replace a gas one. There's no circuit for plugging the oven into, so one will need to be run.

There is a meter box on the outside of the house and a main switch on the switchboard in the hall.

The easy way to run the new circuit would be straight along the side of the house (in conduit of course) from the meter box to the kitchen wall.

The hard way would be to run it across the house between the ground and first floors from the switchboard to the kitchen. An order of magnitude more difficult.

My question:

Does the stove feed have to come from the switchboard after the main breaker, or can it be on its own breaker in the meter box?