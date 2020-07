I'm looking at fitting a new induction hob and trying to figure out what size cable will need to be run. It's a tricky cable run and last time I retrofitted an induction hob, there were issues with the existing power supply.

The hobs I am looking at all have a rated load of 11kW.

The existing hob is gas with electric ignition, so minimal existing power supply

It's about a 20m cable run from the switchboard.