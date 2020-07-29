Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
House auction – my first and last one I'll attend


#272983 29-Jul-2020 07:43
I’ve never seen such an outrageous display of the hard sale.

There were two houses for sale at an auction last night. Harcourt’s handed out a brochure on how to bid.

Terrible advice like “bid against yourself.” This means an idiot bids and then the same idiot bids again, without an intervening bid.

Other advice was “try a king punch bid.” An example would doubling the last bid to stun the competition. Yeah, everyone would be stunned at the bell-end.

The first “auction” was a bottle of $10 wine, to warm up the bidders. I thought I’d never see someone bid against themselves, but believe it or not, I saw someone did this very thing. The bottle sold for $50. A bad harbinger.

The first real auction was a house on a 400 sq. meter lot. It was sub-par, completely surrounded by neighbours peeking in the windows.

No one would start bidding. After a pregnant pause, eventually the bidding started, quite hesitantly, with the auction struggling to find victims, I mean bidders.

The auctioneer seeing he wasn’t making an progress, even at $1,000 increments, gave up after a lot of talk about how wonderful the house was, how fantastic the neighbourhood was (it’s not), how lucky the winner would be, and the joys of home ownership.

The auctioneer closed the bidding and said it was below the reserve (just slightly below the QV). He said he would talk to the highest bidder, “to see how to proceed”. A team pulled the high bidder aside. I was able to hear the conversation. Basically a high pressure sale pitch, many against one, asking for more money.

So in bad faith, but legal, the auctioneer re-opened up the bidding again at the last high bid. He directed all his comments at the “winner” and second highest bidder. Most of the starting comments was a high pressure sale to the second highest bidder, basically begging for more money. I felt embarrassed for the second highest bidder, who eventually offered $1,000 more, countered by the original “winner”, who offered $1,000 more. That was the end of that auction. I’m not sure if the winner actually got the house.

While the auctioneer was within his legal rights, and acting in the best interest of the seller, it was chapter-and-verse guide to hard sale tactics.

The second auction was another 1960’s sub-par house, with clearly illegal modifications to the house, described in TradeMe as “Toolbox needed.” Lots of peeling wallpaper, the original hideous 1960’s kitchen. The bathroom had been a the worst I’ve seen, feature a hole in the ceiling cut with a box cutter, and clearly illegal lights hanging through the hole. A neighbour said the owner did a DIY job of moving he bathroom from one room to another. There were giant piles of trash inside and outside the home. The fences and exterior stairs were completely rotten.

The first bid was so high, I walked out immediately. After grabbing a coffee, I came back. It went for $20,000 more than highest QV recommendation.

So long story short, not going to an auction again. If all New Zealanders refused to go to property auctions, because they’re a hard sale technique, they’d stop.

  #2530455 29-Jul-2020 08:23
Interesting. There was a point when we were looking that 99% of house sales were auctions in Christchurch.
Not sure if that's still the case.

In all honesty, the only winners from most house sales whatsoever is the marketing agent. It's a cut throat business out there.

  #2530456 29-Jul-2020 08:27
Sounds about what i would expect from an auction really, what did you expect?

 
 
 
 


  #2530458 29-Jul-2020 08:28
What you witnessed is the whole point of auctions - to get all the buyers into one location and whip them into a frenzy of bidding.  The hope is that the competitive nature of live bidding extracts a higher price than normal.

 

In the rare occasions I have attended a property auction I always take much the same approach as gambling - know your limit and never exceed it.  There will ALWAYS be another perfect property to buy.

 

As with tenders, I am happy to sell this way if my agent advises it, but never to buy.




  #2530509 29-Jul-2020 08:42
Some agents are so dishonest about disclosure of known facts around illegal modifications/unconsented work. 

 

Agents would be indicating to hopeful home buyers of a price range that the vendors will be accepting, to only reach that amount during auctions and having the auction pass in.

 

I've seen examples of many auctions where families would've done their full due diligence and be wiped at the auction within seconds... as an ex FHB I'd highly recommend other FHBs to avoid auctions... unless of course you are absolute confident around the process and you have additional budget to spend as compared to the house price. 

 

 

 

 

