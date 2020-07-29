Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYQuality Sink Mixer - Reasonable Price


183 posts

Master Geek


#272993 29-Jul-2020 15:45
quote this post

Have a 10 yr old Methven Promix Sink Mixer and water is starting to seep out of the base of the faucet.  Two plumbers I have rung seem reluctant to repair due to age and have suggested just getting a new tap.  The same mixer is now around $260 dollars, and was thinking about buying one from Bunnings or Mitre 10 however not sure about brands or quality.  The other option is to use the ones plumbers just carry as stock with them, but I would rather know what is being installed.

 

Any thoughts on buying one from M10 or Bunnings and if so, which brand?

 

 

Create new topic
16139 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2530828 29-Jul-2020 16:04
Send private message quote this post

Aquatica is fairly good and reasonable priced. I replaced my kitchen mixer, I'm not a plumber and it took me a good few hours or maybe a bit more from memory.

81 posts

Master Geek


  #2530844 29-Jul-2020 16:31
Send private message quote this post

Happened to replace my mixer yesterday. I chose this one https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/foreno-tradeline-sink-faucet-chrome/p/158692, as the price tag is reasonable and the quality is good and with 10 years warranty.

Create new topic




News »

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25

New mobile directory provides latest COVID-19 information and resources
Posted 20-Jul-2020 14:50

Philips SpeechLive now available in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jul-2020 13:51

Kordia Women in Technology scholarship recipient announced
Posted 17-Jul-2020 14:36

TCL launches premium QLED range in New Zealand including 8K unit
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:21

ASB commits to its digital strategy by launching CGI Trade360
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:16

Mozilla launches its first VPN in New Zealand
Posted 17-Jul-2020 08:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.