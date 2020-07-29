Have a 10 yr old Methven Promix Sink Mixer and water is starting to seep out of the base of the faucet. Two plumbers I have rung seem reluctant to repair due to age and have suggested just getting a new tap. The same mixer is now around $260 dollars, and was thinking about buying one from Bunnings or Mitre 10 however not sure about brands or quality. The other option is to use the ones plumbers just carry as stock with them, but I would rather know what is being installed.

Any thoughts on buying one from M10 or Bunnings and if so, which brand?