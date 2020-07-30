Hi there,
We have a new build home. This is the first winter and I am really wondering if our house has been properly insulated!
It takes the heat pump a long time to warm the living and it is not even warm in all corners. You can still feel cold differences.
It also feels like the cold is coming in trough the double glazed windows. We quite a large window surface. Almost equal to the wall surface.
I also feel that the heat pump might not be sufficient for this space.
Are there companies that can test your home?
Much appreciated.