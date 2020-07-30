timmmay: If you only turn the heating on when you get home it will be cold for some time until it warms up. Yes, double glazed windows still let a lot of heat out / cold in. Have a timer turn on heating a few hours before you get home. Try leaving the heating on for a few days, turning it down a bit to maybe 19 / 20 overnight when you're not there. That will heat the house through, and it will make it easier to heat going forwards. If you let your house get really cold it will take ages to warm. We have a very old house that's well insulated. If we just turn heating on when we get home it does take a while to warm up. Instead we have it on 5am to 7am when we leave, then 3pm to 10pm. Because it's on so much the house never really drops below about 19 or 20 degrees unless the weather is exceptionally cold. What size is the area the heat pump is trying to heat (including hallways, rooms with doors open), and what is the heat pump output? We oversized a bit, our 150 square meter (ish) house has 10KW in the living / sleeping area, 7kw in the kitchen / dining area, we use oil heaters overnight in bedrooms, and the office has fan heater and oil heater.

Much appreciated.

Good point. I might set it to night heating. Although I fear a much higher energy bill. I now have it set to turn on about 20min prior to getting out of bed. It does take the cold of but if you walk around you can still feel cold.

We have a Toshiba cassette heat pump:

Capacity – Rated

kW

5.3

Capacity – Range (min~max)

kW

1.5-6.3

The Toshiba website says we need 4kw ish. So it should be sufficient. With that said. The installer admitted that the build has said to put in a heat pump that was just about enough to safe cost. I wish I did more research before accepting this one.

The room is 4.1 x 8.5 x 2.55. It is an open plan living/ kitchen. Currently sitting at the bar and I feel cold air at my feet. Heat pump on since 6.10am at 26 as I have opened the door to the lounge where it is as cold as it is outside in the morning. Was hoping it could warm it up a bit there, and it did. Now the sun comes out and the lounge will be too warm soon enough. The sun heats it up so much. During a sunny day, there is always a window open. It will get +30 in there.

Instead we have it on 5am to 7am when we leave, then 3pm to 10pm.

And in between these times you set it to a lower temp?

For us, during the day, if it is sunny, which it pretty much always is here, day time is not an issue for the living and lounge. It get's to hot, yes even in winter. As soon as the sun goes away the temp in the house drops real fast. Hence the question if there is a way to get this tested.