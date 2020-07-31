Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY How to remove paint from door hinges without removing them


169 posts

Master Geek


#273032 31-Jul-2020 16:35
Hi all,

 

 

 

After painting my internal doors I have managed to get some all over my hinges (pretty sloppy work on my behalf ill admit), obviously id like to get it off without damaging the freshly painted doors and hopefully without having to remove the hinges.

 

I had a wire brush tool for my Dremel rotary tool in the shape of a flat circle (like a grinding disk), that worked great but the problem was the wire strands are so poorly secured to the metal center they all flew off in minutes. I was considering using paint remover gel but I am worried about getting it on the doors.

 

Id prefer not to remove the hinges as I am worried and angle of the door may change meaning it wont close properly when the hinges are fitted again? I removed my old hinged windows for painting and had a nightmare of a time putting them back on so they would close properly.

 

Does anyone have some suggestions I may not have thought of?

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

230 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2532249 31-Jul-2020 16:46
They say the best way to remove paint from hinges is to boil them, then drop into ice-cold water. Technically you could do this whilst still attached to the door. However, you could remove a hinge at a time.

10507 posts

Uber Geek


  #2532253 31-Jul-2020 16:51
Take them off - clean them up (in paint stripper) and put them back.  To get them off without stuffing the paint, run a sharp blade around the full edges of the hinges to cut through any paint adhering to the hinges and adjacent surface.

 

 

 
 
 
 


4740 posts

Uber Geek


  #2532254 31-Jul-2020 16:51
fearandloathing:

 

They say the best way to remove paint from hinges is to boil them, then drop into ice-cold water. Technically you could do this whilst still attached to the door. However, you could remove a hinge at a time.

 

 

This

 

I'm guessing its a 3 hinge door, so just take one off at a time, ... you only get into real trouble when they are all off

83 posts

Master Geek


  #2532255 31-Jul-2020 16:52
Thinner?

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2532257 31-Jul-2020 16:56
I have scraped the paint off both hinges and hardware attached and not attached to the door.

Get a flat bit of brass, and use this to scrape the paint off. the brass is soft and will not scratch the hinge. there is the odd remnants of pair left which I have then removed with a wire brush the size of a toothbrush, with brass bristles. you can get these from the $2 shop or mitre 10 and Bunnings

1148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2532284 31-Jul-2020 17:47
yep, take them off, I know you don't want to, but consider it a punishment for sloppy work...😜




Matthew

3873 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2532293 31-Jul-2020 18:04
Take them off one at a time. It's really the only way to do the job properly.

 

This will be the easiest way to clean them. It will produce a better result than leaving them on the door and should be quicker over all. You won't have to take care to not damage the surfaces on the door and the door jam or have to spend time touching up any damage.

 

Just use a sharp knife to cut around the edges where the hinges are mated with the door and the door jam and then unscrew the hinge. Don't use any crappy old screwdriver. Make sure you use a good undamaged screw driver of the correct size and style (flat, phillips etc) with a decent handle.  This will make it much easier to unscrew the screws which may be frozen.




169 posts

Master Geek


  #2532295 31-Jul-2020 18:08
Cheers all, do I need to worry about the door sagging by taking one hinge off at a time?

