Hi all,

After painting my internal doors I have managed to get some all over my hinges (pretty sloppy work on my behalf ill admit), obviously id like to get it off without damaging the freshly painted doors and hopefully without having to remove the hinges.

I had a wire brush tool for my Dremel rotary tool in the shape of a flat circle (like a grinding disk), that worked great but the problem was the wire strands are so poorly secured to the metal center they all flew off in minutes. I was considering using paint remover gel but I am worried about getting it on the doors.

Id prefer not to remove the hinges as I am worried and angle of the door may change meaning it wont close properly when the hinges are fitted again? I removed my old hinged windows for painting and had a nightmare of a time putting them back on so they would close properly.

Does anyone have some suggestions I may not have thought of?