I have just bought a Tooline AC1024OL a 1HP 24L oil free air compressor to replace my aging 1.5HP 3L oiled compressor.

I am very impressed with the low noise level of my new compressor.... so is my wife :-)

I mainly use my compressor in my small workshop for dusting out computers, blowing up tyres and chasing the dust and bugs out of my heat pump.

Here is a recording I put on youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sWxQV5N8no