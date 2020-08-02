Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Venturi shower mixer for low-pressure hot water boost?


#273063 2-Aug-2020 16:08
Interested to hear from people who have had experience with installing a venturi mixer in their shower.  I currently have a low-pressure HWC, and am looking at a bathroom renovation.  I'd like more shower pressure, and was wondering whether installing on of these would give me enough of a boost over what I've got now.

 

The alternative is either installing a mains-pressure HWC or getting gas instant hot water.  I know both of these options will give me more shower pressure than the venturi, but they obviously cost a lot more to install.

  #2533260 2-Aug-2020 18:13
If you're referring to the Methven mixer we have one and it works. The shower is over a bath and is plumbed to the bath 20mm pipes and there is only a short distance to the cylinder. If your hot is a long run of 15mm I don't know how well it would go.

  #2533264 2-Aug-2020 18:26
Spend your money on a mains pressure supply, make a compromise elsewhere. You will be pleased with the decision. We converted from low pressure to an infinity system for about $3500 I think.

