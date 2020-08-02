Interested to hear from people who have had experience with installing a venturi mixer in their shower. I currently have a low-pressure HWC, and am looking at a bathroom renovation. I'd like more shower pressure, and was wondering whether installing on of these would give me enough of a boost over what I've got now.

The alternative is either installing a mains-pressure HWC or getting gas instant hot water. I know both of these options will give me more shower pressure than the venturi, but they obviously cost a lot more to install.