Hey team, not sure if anyone can comment on this but we moved into this house a couple of years ago and have noticed that it's always super dusty. Bedroom side tables get wiped down weekly and they are quite covered.



Same with the couches in lounge when you sit on them and he sun is shining you can see a cloud of dust.



The only thing I can think of is it might be the HRV system as the dust is all over he house.



Filters have been replaced which are rated at 0.4 microns



Anyone have tips?



TIA