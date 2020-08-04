Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYMounting Cameras Under Soffit


3271 posts

Uber Geek


#273104 4-Aug-2020 14:02
Send private message quote this post

Can you just screw these directly into the soffit hardie board (or whatever it's called)?

Create new topic
153 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2534519 4-Aug-2020 14:08
Send private message quote this post

I have...

 

 

 

But if possible put some thought into mounting the camera lower for a better view, sofit mounted cameras aren't great for identification purposes, I have one installed in a wood shed that gets quite close to, and points at a gate, and will catch the face of someone with a hoodie looking down.

1534 posts

Uber Geek


  #2534521 4-Aug-2020 14:13
Send private message quote this post

Yes, but.

 

For better security, in both senses of the word, there will be joists above the soffit board which will be a more solid attachment point. Or, use an expanding anchor plug to hold on to the hardiboard better.

 
 
 
 




3271 posts

Uber Geek


  #2534544 4-Aug-2020 14:51
Send private message quote this post

Thanks guys, I'll pick up some anchors to be on the safe side.

29106 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534545 4-Aug-2020 14:52
Send private message quote this post

Just be aware that depending on the age of your house (anything built before the mid '80s) that fibrelote cladding will contain asbestos. If you are uncertain whether it is then assume it does contain asbestos - ensure you drill to minimise dust and wear an N95 mask and disposable overalls and clean your tools properly.

 

 

 

 

4438 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2534548 4-Aug-2020 14:56
Send private message quote this post

Yes. I did. no issues.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

Create new topic




News »

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.