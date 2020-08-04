Can you just screw these directly into the soffit hardie board (or whatever it's called)?
But if possible put some thought into mounting the camera lower for a better view, sofit mounted cameras aren't great for identification purposes, I have one installed in a wood shed that gets quite close to, and points at a gate, and will catch the face of someone with a hoodie looking down.
Yes, but.
For better security, in both senses of the word, there will be joists above the soffit board which will be a more solid attachment point. Or, use an expanding anchor plug to hold on to the hardiboard better.
Thanks guys, I'll pick up some anchors to be on the safe side.
Just be aware that depending on the age of your house (anything built before the mid '80s) that fibrelote cladding will contain asbestos. If you are uncertain whether it is then assume it does contain asbestos - ensure you drill to minimise dust and wear an N95 mask and disposable overalls and clean your tools properly.
Yes. I did. no issues.
