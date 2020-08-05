Hi. My house has the older style plug in wire fuses on the fuse box. A few have 16 amp circuit breakers. My problem is if the power goes off, when the power comes on again, occasionally the circuit breaker that the 2 fridges is on trips. It must be the initial power on surge.

Reading on the internet, seems there are different surge ratings on circuit breakers. Mine are B, but looks like C might be the answer. A friend suggested I just fit a 16 amp wire fuse... what do you guys think?





Thanks

Peter.