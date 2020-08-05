Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYCircuit breaker popping when power restored.


87 posts

Master Geek


#273116 5-Aug-2020 10:37
Send private message quote this post

Hi. My house has the older style plug in wire fuses on the fuse box. A few have 16 amp circuit breakers. My problem is if the power goes off, when the power comes on again, occasionally the circuit breaker that the 2 fridges is on trips. It must be the initial power on surge.
Reading on the internet, seems there are different surge ratings on circuit breakers. Mine are B, but looks like C might be the answer. A friend suggested I just fit a 16 amp wire fuse... what do you guys think?

 

Thanks

 

Peter.

 

 

Create new topic
16190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2534989 5-Aug-2020 10:39
Send private message quote this post

I have circuit breakers in an old house, they never trip when power comes back on. I wouldn't go back to fuse wire, I'd ask an electrician or get one in to have a look.

7088 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2535010 5-Aug-2020 11:17
Send private message quote this post

Personally I'd get that one troublesome unit replaced with a modern device.

After that you'd need to look at why there is such a start up rush, and check if you have heaters/electric blankets etc on that same circuit that could be separated.

 

 

 

At the end of the day, these are protection devices, so they may be telling you something quite valid that you're looking at ways to ignore.

Create new topic




News »

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.