I'm renovating a hobby / workroom and have installed some nice wooden benchtops. I've been looking for a large(ish) mat to protect the benchtops when working (especially soldering) and to add a bit of slip resistance to vainly try and limit the amount of stuff that will get lost after falling on the floor.

Most of the ones I have found (e.g. this one) also offer anti static features. I've never especially bothered with this but probably should (I plan on building a new PC at some stage).

What's best practice for this in NZ? Does it need to be grounded to work? Most of the online stuff I've been able to find suggests either a special plug to use the AC earth wire, or attaching to a "grounded socket" (which seems to be a US thing). I will not be messing about with AC, but do have a socket right where the mat will go if there is an easy adapter/socket to use (just a normal plug only using the earth wire?).