2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#273121 5-Aug-2020 14:19
Hi everyone.
long time lurker, first time poster.

I have recently paid a professional to convert my house from internal to long run steel, external spouting/gutters. They have completed the job but I have a few issues which they don't seem to bothered about fixing. Wanting some opinions/insight into what they have done.

Firstly, and I think most importantly. The fall on one end of the spouting is the complete wrong way, meaning water is not being sent towards the downpipe. Surely with a brand new install this shouldn't be happening.

Secondly, all the spouting brackets they have installed have holes for 2 screws but they have only put 1 in each. This to me seems like a lazy shortcut. We didn't get any special price so to get a second rate job is very frustrating.

Lastly they have installed a folded piece of steel between the gutter and roofing iron in an effort to keep birds out. This was something they suggested and apparently commonly do. Problem being, the piece of steel they have put in rattles against the roofing iron when windy. I have wedged some corflute in between the panel and the gutter to stop the noise but that's not really a permanent solution.

Let me know your thoughts.
Thanks

1985 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2535176 5-Aug-2020 14:37
All your concerns sound reasonable we had similar issues when we had ours replaced




2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2535178 5-Aug-2020 14:39
Did the installers come to the party and remedy the issues? I'm having a lot of trouble getting anything out of the company that did mine

 
 
 
 


2809 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2535179 5-Aug-2020 14:40
Wow...  that is disappointing.  Did you do any homework on the company?  Do they have Google reviews or NoCowboys reviews?

 

The most obvious one first.  Spouting has a fall, for the water to drain through the downpipe.  That's fundamental.  Sure the fall is shallow, and typically not all of the water runs out, but the majority of it does I would think there should be less than half a cm in any one spot.  If you are able to easily access the spouting with a ladder, perhaps put a hose on the roof for a while (if you are not in a water restriction area) and see how much water collects in the deepest spot?  Or wait for the next decent rain and check after?

 

Brackets have multiple holes for a reason.  I've put up curtain brackets with three holes (two level at the top, one at the bottom) and not bothered with the bottom screw sometimes as it doesn't do much to support the weight.  Presumably this bracket has two holes side by side for equal weight distribution?  I'd add this to a claim, but not make it a primary driver.

 

The rattle in the wind suggests their solution is not fixed in place sufficiently or is unsuitable for the task.  Either way, it needs to be resolved by the installers.

 

My approach is:  Ask nicely.  Follow up nicely a week later.  Follow up a third time a week later, advising if the issue is not resolved to your satisfaction, you'll lodge a claim with the Disputes Tribunal.  Lodge the claim two business days later.

 

We had continuous spouting run, and two of the four corners with very badly cut and siliconed up.  The silicone (or similar product) shrunk after a few years.  Corners leaked badly.  The third time my wife followed them up with the DT 'threat', they decided to respond to her calls and fixed the issue within a week.




