long time lurker, first time poster.
I have recently paid a professional to convert my house from internal to long run steel, external spouting/gutters. They have completed the job but I have a few issues which they don't seem to bothered about fixing. Wanting some opinions/insight into what they have done.
Firstly, and I think most importantly. The fall on one end of the spouting is the complete wrong way, meaning water is not being sent towards the downpipe. Surely with a brand new install this shouldn't be happening.
Secondly, all the spouting brackets they have installed have holes for 2 screws but they have only put 1 in each. This to me seems like a lazy shortcut. We didn't get any special price so to get a second rate job is very frustrating.
Lastly they have installed a folded piece of steel between the gutter and roofing iron in an effort to keep birds out. This was something they suggested and apparently commonly do. Problem being, the piece of steel they have put in rattles against the roofing iron when windy. I have wedged some corflute in between the panel and the gutter to stop the noise but that's not really a permanent solution.
Let me know your thoughts.
Thanks