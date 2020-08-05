Wow... that is disappointing. Did you do any homework on the company? Do they have Google reviews or NoCowboys reviews?

The most obvious one first. Spouting has a fall, for the water to drain through the downpipe. That's fundamental. Sure the fall is shallow, and typically not all of the water runs out, but the majority of it does I would think there should be less than half a cm in any one spot. If you are able to easily access the spouting with a ladder, perhaps put a hose on the roof for a while (if you are not in a water restriction area) and see how much water collects in the deepest spot? Or wait for the next decent rain and check after?

Brackets have multiple holes for a reason. I've put up curtain brackets with three holes (two level at the top, one at the bottom) and not bothered with the bottom screw sometimes as it doesn't do much to support the weight. Presumably this bracket has two holes side by side for equal weight distribution? I'd add this to a claim, but not make it a primary driver.

The rattle in the wind suggests their solution is not fixed in place sufficiently or is unsuitable for the task. Either way, it needs to be resolved by the installers.

My approach is: Ask nicely. Follow up nicely a week later. Follow up a third time a week later, advising if the issue is not resolved to your satisfaction, you'll lodge a claim with the Disputes Tribunal. Lodge the claim two business days later.

We had continuous spouting run, and two of the four corners with very badly cut and siliconed up. The silicone (or similar product) shrunk after a few years. Corners leaked badly. The third time my wife followed them up with the DT 'threat', they decided to respond to her calls and fixed the issue within a week.