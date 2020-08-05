Looks like I am crazy after all and I am intending to build.

This is in Kapiti will be about 200sqm, concrete floor with bedrooms carpet. Ideally I'd go full on zero energy home but that might be just a bit too costly. So it will be as well insulated as I can + underfloor heating. Now the question is, what to drive the underfloor heating with. I was thinking heat pump for heating and hot water supported by solar panels (water). There is no gas on site hence I thought heating with gas bottles might not be viable.

Any other ideas or anyone? Any experience building something this complex and running it?

Cheers Oliver