#273129 5-Aug-2020 17:49
Looks like I am crazy after all and I am intending to build.

 

This is in Kapiti will be about 200sqm, concrete floor with bedrooms carpet. Ideally I'd go full on zero energy home but that might be just a bit too costly. So it will be as well insulated as I can + underfloor heating. Now the question is, what to drive the underfloor heating with. I was thinking heat pump for heating and hot water supported by solar panels (water). There is no gas on site hence I thought heating with gas bottles might not be viable. 

 

Any other ideas or anyone? Any experience building something this complex and running it? 

 

Cheers Oliver

  #2535416 5-Aug-2020 18:10
LPG (bottled gas) costs heaps more to run than heat pumps (in some cases it is even more expensive than resistance electric heating). Basically non viable to do new LPG central heating.

 

I would do an air sourced heat pump hydronic underfloor heating system. If you start running into budget constraints a ducted heat pump system would be cheaper and have the advantage of being able to cool as well.

 

I would have hot water independent. A toss up between heat pump hot water & solar thermal with electric resistance boost. I would probiably lean towards the latter.

 

 

  #2535420 5-Aug-2020 18:13
I'd also prefer ducted central heating for the summer cooling. If you can do under floor and ducted, great, but that seems excessive, just ducted with good insulation between the slab and the carpet would probably be sufficient. I think in the UK you put down polystyrene, then concrete, and there's poly on the edges to keep the slab insulated. Maybe it would slowly warm from inside.

 

Summers feel like they're getting hotter.

 
 
 
 




  #2535425 5-Aug-2020 18:25
@Scott3 Thanks for that. Wasn't aware gas was so deer.

 

@timmay Since we will have polished concrete through most of the house I guess underfloor is best and coming from Europe we like our central heating. 

 

Although in saying all that has anyone here got experience with passive/zero energy houses? It's a relatively new thing here so expect it to be bloody expensive.

  #2535428 5-Aug-2020 18:39
Definitely think you should follow up the heating option with someone with experience of your situation. Underfloor heating seems fine, but I really do value cooling. We have heat pumps in the lounge / kitchen and when they fail I'll possibly go for ducted mostly to get air conditioning for the bedrooms in summer.

  #2535430 5-Aug-2020 18:43
Natural gas (piped street gas) is about 7c/kWh (plus a roughly $30 a month connection fee).

 

LPG gas in 45kg cylinders costs $110 - $140 each, plus an annual rental fee of $130. The low end of that range works out to 

 

614kWh in a 45kg cylidner, so the low end of that price range works out to be 18c/kWh.

 

I pay less than the above for my power (on a standard user plan). Gas continuous water heaters are roughly 90% effichent, good gas boilers are about 95%. Electric resistance heaters are 100%, and heat pumps are roughly 300% (heat output per power input).

 

 

