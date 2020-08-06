Hi all,

I've just purchased a 70's house and am familiarising myself with the internals of it. We have an old style fusebox with a bunch of ceramic fuses in it. A few of the circuits (e.g. A/C and stove) have had the ceramic fuses replaced with plug-in circuit breaks.

All of the power outlets in the house are rated for 10A each, but the power fuse on those circuits is 15A. From some googling I have determined that it's not that unusual for a 15A fuse to be used. When I looked at getting some HPM plug-in circuit breakers, I saw that the 6A and 10A ones are recommended for lighting circuits with the 16A ones for power circuits.

I understand that with the outlets in serial >10A draw should be safe if the load is spread. However, doesn't a 15A fuse poorly protect against a single outlet drawing more than 10A?

I'm just worried that it's a fire risk.