#273134 6-Aug-2020 11:59
Hi all,

 

I've just purchased a 70's house and am familiarising myself with the internals of it. We have an old style fusebox with a bunch of ceramic fuses in it. A few of the circuits (e.g. A/C and stove) have had the ceramic fuses replaced with plug-in circuit breaks.

 

All of the power outlets in the house are rated for 10A each, but the power fuse on those circuits is 15A. From some googling I have determined that it's not that unusual for a 15A fuse to be used. When I looked at getting some HPM plug-in circuit breakers, I saw that the 6A and 10A ones are recommended for lighting circuits with the 16A ones for power circuits.

 

I understand that with the outlets in serial >10A draw should be safe if the load is spread. However, doesn't a 15A fuse poorly protect against a single outlet drawing more than 10A?

 

I'm just worried that it's a fire risk.

  #2535679 6-Aug-2020 12:06
Pretty normal I think. Mine are on 16A breakers. I had my entire fuse board changed and moved about 12 months ago so must be legit. 




  #2535680 6-Aug-2020 12:06
My understanding is fuses are size to protect the wiring, rather than to limit what is plugged into the sockets. An 18 amp fuse is standard according to my electrician, but depends on various factors.

we have a fuse box similar to yours, mostly with circuit breakers now. Electrician advised us to upgrade it to modern standards at some point.

