This is probably the wrong forum, but none of the others seemed appropriate.

Our house is due to be completed next week, and they have handover scheduled for Friday.

However I've read in several places (and I'm sure our solicitor mentioned it early on as well) that we shouldn't take possession until the Code of Compliance Certificate has been issued. My understanding is that this can take a while after the final council inspection (which I'm assuming hasn't happened yet).

If this has not been issued by the scheduled handover date, should we be insisting on delaying final payment and handover until it's been issued?

Thanks