You would not generally need to earth it as it is double insulated from all live electrical parts.

However, mounting a socket through it is likely to break that. There is only the basic (coloured) insulation between the live conductors and the aluminium.

I am not sure there would be a good way to earth it. It might be preferable to e.g. mount the socket on an insulating block and butt the splashback up to the edge of that.