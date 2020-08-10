Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYKitchen Splashback Bonding (Earthing)


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#273217 10-Aug-2020 18:37
Send private message

We are presently installing a new kitchen and part of this is a new splashback covering the wall above the full length of the bench.

We have chosen a Refections Splashback which is made up of a fire retardant core sandwiched between 2 sheets of aluminium and finished with a high gloss substance.

There is an electrical socket existing that I believe as a homeowner I can remove and replace In the same location once the Splashback is installed without getting a sparky involved (we live a considerable distance from any town so very expensive to get an electrician out here).

However I’m now wondering about the aluminium being conductive so may need bonding to earth once the outlet is fitted (although no mention of this in the installation instructions). I’m having visions of a lug and wire being visible.

Has anyone any idea of the regs and if bonding is necessary and the best way of achieving this.

Create new topic
227 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2538137 10-Aug-2020 18:50
Send private message quote this post

You would not generally need to earth it as it is double insulated from all live electrical parts.

 

However, mounting a socket through it is likely to break that. There is only the basic (coloured) insulation between the live conductors and the aluminium.

 

 

 

I am not sure there would be a good way to earth it. It might be preferable to e.g. mount the socket on an insulating block and butt the splashback up to the edge of that.

Create new topic




News »

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.