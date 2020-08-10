We have chosen a Refections Splashback which is made up of a fire retardant core sandwiched between 2 sheets of aluminium and finished with a high gloss substance.
There is an electrical socket existing that I believe as a homeowner I can remove and replace In the same location once the Splashback is installed without getting a sparky involved (we live a considerable distance from any town so very expensive to get an electrician out here).
However I’m now wondering about the aluminium being conductive so may need bonding to earth once the outlet is fitted (although no mention of this in the installation instructions). I’m having visions of a lug and wire being visible.
Has anyone any idea of the regs and if bonding is necessary and the best way of achieving this.