Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBuilding inspection Chch recommendations

D.W



600 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#273242 12-Aug-2020 10:14
Send private message quote this post

In process of buying another house in Chch, need to get a building inspection done in next 12 working days, does anybody have any recommendations?

Create new topic
378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2539167 12-Aug-2020 10:24
Send private message quote this post

From past experience they don't tell you anything you don't already know (if you are at all handy). 

 

 

 

We just paid $600 for a building inspection in Christchurch which uncovered popped nails on the roof. 

 

We also sent in an electrician who discovered 2 lots of illegal wiring, a plumber who found 4 leaks under the floor, and we had a free drainage survey which discovered earthquake damaged earthenware. 

 

None of the stuff we asked the vendors to fix before settlement was noted in the builders report....

D.W



600 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2539171 12-Aug-2020 10:29
Send private message quote this post

I've got no choice in that my current insurance company has asked for an Earthquake damage property information form to be completed by a building inspector (or registered master/certified builder). We were going to get a building inspection done as I have found the information provided previously was useful, however the person I used previously is no longer in the area.

Create new topic




News »

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.