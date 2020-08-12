From past experience they don't tell you anything you don't already know (if you are at all handy).

We just paid $600 for a building inspection in Christchurch which uncovered popped nails on the roof.

We also sent in an electrician who discovered 2 lots of illegal wiring, a plumber who found 4 leaks under the floor, and we had a free drainage survey which discovered earthquake damaged earthenware.

None of the stuff we asked the vendors to fix before settlement was noted in the builders report....