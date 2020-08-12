Mortgagee sales are awful.

I worked for a bank years ago as the guy that worked with the homeowner/customer to try and avoid the inevitable, eventually putting a few houses through the system for mortgagee sale. It was a heartbreaking job sometimes...and at others a spiteful job. Equal parts sadness and hostility.

People are generally not leaving by their own will and also don't always fully understand the process.

Often the property is sold for less than what it's realistically worth, but there is often just enough to cover the debt and all associated fees with nothing left for the person who once owned the property. It's a sh*tty situation for everyone.

Sadly, many people that end up in a mortgagee sale situation are quite hostile as they have long ago refused to talk or negotiate, they haven't considered selling the house themselves as it's their family home and they believe it belongs to them - which it often doesn't based on the level of debt that some people find themselves in.

Mortgagee sales happen for a variety of reasons too - not just defaults on the mortgage payments - sometimes it's for not paying the rates or being in breach of the agreement in some other way (i.e. not paying insurance, which is a condition of a mortgage). Sometimes people won't pay, sometimes people can't pay. Some people pretend it's not happening and others know and start barricading themselves in the property.

Personally I wouldn't buy from a mortgagee sale, as I'd always be worried about the previous owners exacting some kind of revenge on the property (despite the fact that they are only hurting the new owners, not the bank/financier that sold the property out from under them).

I have no idea what the laws are re getting previous owners/occupiers out, but that would be a horrible situation and I wouldn't ever agree to taking a property on if there wasn't a guarantee of vacant possession.