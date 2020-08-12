When we bought our house, there was a long row of mature pines along one boundary. We removed them all and planted a single pohutukawa which is entirely on our section. It is a nice tree, provides privacy from the neighbours across the road.

A few years later the house next door sold, and new people moved in. These new neighbours say our pohutukawa shade's their house in the morning and we should thin out the tree. They 'even' offered to pay half. It only shades the front corner of their house, but they are constructing a new deck in that area.

But we don't want to do this as the tree was there before them, and they are fortunate that there are fewer trees than previously.

Is it reasonable to ask them to pay the entire cost? After all, the tree was there before them, and is entirely on our section. We don't even really want it thinned out due to the privacy it affords.

That's my argument anyway, but, I'm biased I suppose. What do others think?