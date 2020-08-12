Supposed to be OK for 50 years - so long as they're constructed properly.

The thing that stuffs galvanising fast is water and/or salt, then the steel rusts away. As all the framing should be more-or less sealed off, then it should be okay.

That said, looking at older homes close to the sea in New Brighton, Chch, with a surf beach and diurnal easterly during the day, stuff rusts - and it rusts very fast. Everything from the lawnmower, family chariot, the roof, shed door etc - returns to the earth as dust.