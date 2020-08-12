Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Leaky homes -> Rusty homes?

neb #273252 12-Aug-2020 17:36
I was out walking today and came by this new build, in a coastal area:

 

 

 

 

Is this going to be the new leaky homes, when they start rusting/corroding in about ten years' time?

  Handle9 #2539569 12-Aug-2020 17:54
If it is every commercial building will be the same. Steel framing is the predominant framing in commercial buildings.

  #2539571 12-Aug-2020 18:01
Handle9:

If it is every commercial building will be the same. Steel framing is the predominant framing in commercial buildings.

 

 

Isn't that a helluva lot more substantial? This stuff looked like someone had made it on a press brake.

 
 
 
 


  #2539575 12-Aug-2020 18:10
Supposed to be OK for 50 years - so long as they're constructed properly.

 

The thing that stuffs galvanising fast is water and/or salt, then the steel rusts away.  As all the framing should be more-or less sealed off,  then it should be okay.

 

That said, looking at older homes close to the sea in New Brighton, Chch, with a surf beach and diurnal easterly during the day, stuff rusts - and it rusts very fast.  Everything from the lawnmower, family chariot, the roof, shed door etc - returns to the earth as dust.

 

 

 

 

 

 

