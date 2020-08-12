Is this going to be the new leaky homes, when they start rusting/corroding in about ten years' time?
If it is every commercial building will be the same. Steel framing is the predominant framing in commercial buildings.
Handle9:
Isn't that a helluva lot more substantial? This stuff looked like someone had made it on a press brake.
Supposed to be OK for 50 years - so long as they're constructed properly.
The thing that stuffs galvanising fast is water and/or salt, then the steel rusts away. As all the framing should be more-or less sealed off, then it should be okay.
That said, looking at older homes close to the sea in New Brighton, Chch, with a surf beach and diurnal easterly during the day, stuff rusts - and it rusts very fast. Everything from the lawnmower, family chariot, the roof, shed door etc - returns to the earth as dust.