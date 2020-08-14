Hi all

We bought our house in 2011 and we changed a few things as we noticed that they where perhaps not quite right. One of the things was a main pressure cylinder which my father in law said was wrong (he was a registered plumber at the time) and so he swapped it out for a new unit including the pipework. Today the cylinder popped and water went everywhere... we have a new one installed now and we've mopped up the water but there is damage to kitchen elements.

Looking at the history of the house it seems that there is no record of a consent for switching from low pressure to mains pressure (house is 1960s so would have been low pressure) so I'm wondering if we claimed on the insurance, would this cause us trouble because while the damage was caused by a regulatory compliant installation, it should not actually have been at all as it should have been at a low pressure level.

Anyone got any thoughts?

Cheers

Chris