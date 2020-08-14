Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Insurance claim from the effects of a building code compliant activity but unpermited


#273288 14-Aug-2020 19:59
Hi all

 

We bought our house in 2011 and we changed a few things as we noticed that they where perhaps not quite right.  One of the things was a main pressure cylinder which my father in law said was wrong (he was a registered plumber at the time) and so he swapped it out for a new unit including the pipework.  Today the cylinder popped and water went everywhere... we have a new one installed now and we've mopped up the water but there is damage to kitchen elements.

 

Looking at the history of the house it seems that there is no record of a consent for switching from low pressure to mains pressure (house is 1960s so would have been low pressure) so I'm wondering if we claimed on the insurance, would this cause us trouble because while the damage was caused by a regulatory compliant installation, it should not actually have been at all as it should have been at a low pressure level.

 

Anyone got any thoughts?

 

Cheers

 

Chris

  #2541322 14-Aug-2020 20:14
Insurance companies are often very understanding, provided you aren't actively trying to scam them.

You had no knowledge that it was non compliant, I'd suspect the insurance company will probably pay out.
You did after all change out a bad one when it was noticed.

You need to call them to find out.
If it was me, I probably wouldn't outright volunteer the information, but I'd be straight up if the asked.




  #2541327 14-Aug-2020 20:17
you dont require consent to go from low to mains pressure do you?

 

we changed ours about 8 years ago and there was no consent involved (Auckland)

 
 
 
 


  #2541328 14-Aug-2020 20:17
Do you need consent to go from Low to Mains?

 

We took out our low pressure cylinder, and went to mains Infinity gas.  No consent obtained.  Registered plumber/gasfitter did it, and all our fittings had been replaced (where appropriate).

  #2541332 14-Aug-2020 20:21
The other thing is that, from what you've said, it was the new cylinder and/or the associated plumbing that failed. If that's the case, there is no reason for them to decline the claim.




  #2541334 14-Aug-2020 20:22
sxz:

 

Do you need consent to go from Low to Mains?

 

We took out our low pressure cylinder, and went to mains Infinity gas.  No consent obtained.  Registered plumber/gasfitter did it, and all our fittings had been replaced (where appropriate).

 

 

You need consent for mains pressure electric as its a pressure vessel; gas is not considered a pressure vessel so as long as done by a plumber/gas fitter you're fine.



  #2541339 14-Aug-2020 20:28
Jase2985:

 

you dont require consent to go from low to mains pressure do you?

 

we changed ours about 8 years ago and there was no consent involved (Auckland)

 

 

Yep, as far as I can find out from websites a mains pressure upgrade is not a comparable replacement for a low pressure and so is not exempt from a building consent.

  #2541343 14-Aug-2020 20:50
Benoire:

 

Yep, as far as I can find out from websites a mains pressure upgrade is not a comparable replacement for a low pressure and so is not exempt from a building consent.

 

 

provide a link please

 

 

 

https://www.building.govt.nz/projects-and-consents/planning-a-successful-build/scope-and-design/check-if-you-need-consents/building-consent-exemptions-for-low-risk-work/schedule-1-guidance/part-2/38-water-heater-controlled-heat-source/

 

Examples where this exemption could apply
Water storage heaters

 

Replacing an existing open-vented (Low pressure) water storage heater with a valve-vented (Mains pressure) water storage heater that has a controlled heat source. 

 

My bolding

