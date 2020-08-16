Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWaste water pumps


1343 posts

Uber Geek


#273314 16-Aug-2020 08:51
Send private message

We are planning on redoing a bathroom which has the bath raised above the ground with a large step around it. Our preference is to replace this with a shower in approximately the same location.

 

The bath is easily removed, but the drain outlet is about 12" above the ground and the shower would still require a step to access if we relied on gravity alone. Moving the shower is an option, but we'd only be able to reduce the height by 2-3".

 

I note there are pumps available which operate automatically. They appear to be designed to lift water several meters rather than inches, so I'm concerned these would cause other problems such as forcing water through other gravity-fed drains.

 

Does anyone have any experience with these types of installations and could comment on the suitability of pumps for such purposes?

Create new topic
3378 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2542056 16-Aug-2020 09:28
Send private message quote this post

Why is the outlet so high above floor level? Is it a basement conversion below the natural sewer level?

Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.