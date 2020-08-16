We are planning on redoing a bathroom which has the bath raised above the ground with a large step around it. Our preference is to replace this with a shower in approximately the same location.

The bath is easily removed, but the drain outlet is about 12" above the ground and the shower would still require a step to access if we relied on gravity alone. Moving the shower is an option, but we'd only be able to reduce the height by 2-3".

I note there are pumps available which operate automatically. They appear to be designed to lift water several meters rather than inches, so I'm concerned these would cause other problems such as forcing water through other gravity-fed drains.

Does anyone have any experience with these types of installations and could comment on the suitability of pumps for such purposes?