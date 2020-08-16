Hi Everyone,

I have some concerns about a small amount of the exterior cladding of my home. It is some kind of cement board and worried it may contain asbestos.

The home was built in 1925, but the small extension/room this particular cladding was done in 1968 (from what we can tell from the property file).

It is painted and in reasonably good condition from what I can tell. See photos.

Wondering if anyone has any experience with identifying these kind of products? Any reason for concern/removal?

Cheers

Matt