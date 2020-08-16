Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1 post

Wannabe Geek


#273322 16-Aug-2020 16:26
Hi Everyone,

 

I have some concerns about a small amount of the exterior cladding of my home. It is some kind of cement board and worried it may contain asbestos.

 

The home was built in 1925, but the small extension/room this particular cladding was done in 1968 (from what we can tell from the property file).

 

It is painted and in reasonably good condition from what I can tell. See photos.

 

Wondering if anyone has any experience with identifying these kind of products? Any reason for concern/removal?

 

Cheers

 

Matt

 

 

 

 

 

3122 posts

Uber Geek


  #2542428 16-Aug-2020 17:15
It looks like that sort of 'cement' board that seemed to often have asbestos added to it.
Considering the date I would imagine high odds of it containg asbestos.
It's only a problem when disturbed, but it looks from the photo like someone has been cutting into it so it's disturbed now alright!

So yep - looks like you need to get it checked now....




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

23479 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2542429 16-Aug-2020 17:18
Sure looks like it.

 

Also ones that were from the early "asbestos free" days were more like the "no added sugar" fruit juices. Lots of the stuff in it but they didnt add any more to make it stronger.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 


9817 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2542430 16-Aug-2020 17:18
if you are unsure have it tested.

 

there are online places that can send you a kit to take the sample and send it back for testing then they email you the result.

 

Ive used Safe Sampling Solutions on multiple occasions before and they have been great

23479 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2542432 16-Aug-2020 17:21
robjg63:
It's only a problem when disturbed, but it looks from the photo like someone has been cutting into it so it's disturbed now alright!

So yep - looks like you need to get it checked now....

 

That looks like internal gib cut back to show the back of the cladding and lack of insulation in the walls.

 

Edit: also the stuff around the crawlspace area is a likly offender too. If one lot comes off get it all off and replaced at the same time since if my friends experiance is anything to go by, it will probably involve a tent around the place now.




Richard rich.ms

