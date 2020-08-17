Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LED Strip lights 25M Worth


#273339 17-Aug-2020 14:58
So - I've purchased off Aliexpress 25M of LED stripligts: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/Black-PCB-LED-Strip-5050-DC12V-Waterproof-Flexible-Led-Light-Tape-60LED-M-White-Warm-White/2033629286.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.27424c4dp2Mcv2

 

They look great, but I need some help powering them. 

 

I have a powerful enough 12V 400watt power supply, and I have power injectors: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/10pcs-DC12V-LED-RGB-Amplifier-Controller-5pcs-1pcs-3x4A-3-Channels-Extend-RGB-Signal-Control-For/32812920560.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.27424c4d3ST36R

 

My question is - what gauge or mm diameter does my power cable need to be to deliver enough current at a high enough voltage at the end of the 20m run?

 

From my dodgy calculations: 3.6A per 5M, so 14.4A on this cable - the first one is direct connected.

 

I need 20m run (to get to the start of the last run).

 

Using this site: https://www.rapidtables.com/calc/wire/voltage-drop-calculator.html to get the voltage drop below 1volt I need 6 guage, which is huge. And even then I am not sure how I'll attach my little injector so this wire, can't use the connectors I bought when I thought I could get away with skinny skinny wire: connectors aliexpresslink

 

Unfortunately I can't put the powersupply in the middle, it needs to be at one of the ends.

 

So - any suggestions/thoughts/tell me what I'm doing wrong/how I should do it.

  #2542945 17-Aug-2020 15:15
From the title I was thinking $25M of strip lights and wondered what you were going to do with them all!



  #2542947 17-Aug-2020 15:19
timmmay:

 

From the title I was thinking $25M of strip lights and wondered what you were going to do with them all!

 

 

Lol - didn't you hear I won lotto and spent 50% of it on LED strips :)

