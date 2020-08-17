Over the last fortnight we have been busy building a mobile work bench for the garage. We placed it on 6 casters (120Kg rated each caster) of which the 4 corners are lockable. Installed a ToolShed wood vice and a multi-purpose machine vice .

We also mounted a 4 x power board at one end which is connected using an Arlec 15m ext cable with built-in RCD safety switch via a male inlet socket.

The mobility of it enables us to wheel the bench either into the centre of the garage or outside in front of the garage which is where we do most of our saw table work.

On the wall where the bench parks we installed a shelf 2cm off the bench top. The bench rolls under it.

We coated it all in CD50 Extreme timber protector oil.

The bench measures: 72cm wide x 210cm long x 88.5cm high. The height matches the height of the saw table.