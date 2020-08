Having read through many of the heat-pump threads here, and sales literature from all the big brands, it looks like (a) all of them are roughly the same in terms of features, performance, refrigerant used, noise levels, etc, and (b) what really matters is who installs them, not so much the brand. We're looking for a multi split unit for the Casa de Cowboy redo, so a single outdoors unit feeding the upstairs lounge, 5.5m x 6m, and downstairs, 5m x 4m, all of which are insulated etc, which a rough calculation has put at 8-9kW so we'll over-spec to 10-11kW, e.g. the Daikin Super Multi NX 10kW.

That's just for background info since I'm sure people will ask, but what I'm really after is recommendations for someone in Auckland who'll do a good job and won't charge the earth for it. Doesn't have to be a Daikin dealer since they all seem fairly similar, more interested in getting a good installer.