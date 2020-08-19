Hoping to get some advice on this, we've made an offer on a house which has partial monolithic cladding, built 1994 in Christchurch.

The building inspector highlighted this as a 'risk', however I believe moisture tests were OK (I haven't received full report at this stage, so this is just based on preliminary conversation).

I believe that I may not have grounds to walk away from the purchase based solely on future risk, so I just want to be fully aware of what to expect if I were to have issues (or whether its better to try mitigate the issues sooner).

The extent of the cladding can be seen here: https://trademe.tmcdn.co.nz/photoserver/plus/1377440168.jpg

and here: https://trademe.tmcdn.co.nz/photoserver/plus/1377440171.jpg

Anybody have any advice/suggestions? I'm a bit anxious to be honest, but I've spoken to others who have said it wouldn't bother them based on the moisture tests being OK, and the reasonably small amount of this type of cladding on the house.