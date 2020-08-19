Looking to buy a weather station for my lifestyle block. Budget would probably be at the lower end so $200 to $400. Main requirements, rain and inside and outside temp and also the ability to check when away by phone app or web site. There seems to be quite a few in that price range available either locally or off shore, so what are you using that you would recommend. Also the outside unit seems to need batteries even if solar powered assisted, so how often do you need to change batteries, as unit will be up a ladder access?