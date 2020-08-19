Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DIYweather station 2020


#273384 19-Aug-2020 18:30
Looking to buy a weather station for my lifestyle block. Budget would probably be at the lower end so $200 to $400. Main requirements, rain and inside and outside temp and also the ability to check when away by phone app or web site. There seems to be quite a few in that price range available either locally or off shore, so what are you using that you would recommend. Also the outside unit seems to need batteries even if solar powered assisted, so how often do you need to change batteries, as unit will be up a ladder access?  

  #2544678 19-Aug-2020 18:48
Recommend to keep your eye on 1-day, they have these on every now and then: https://www.1-day.co.nz/products/professional-weather-station-w-wi-fi

 

The same units are on Trademe for around $250 under a different brand name - theyre the same and all made by Fine Offset in China.

 

I got one last July and its worked like a dream since, outside unit is up high on top of a pergola and not needed a battery change since. It needs to be reasonably close to your wi-fi router so the signal doesnt drop out is the only limitation Ive come across.

 

It uploads to Weather Underground, Weathercloud and a couple of other online sites.

I use the Netatmo system with an additional indoor module, rain gauge and anemometer. Combined though it might be a bit more than you’re looking to spend, but it’s a good system and works well and does everything you’re wanting to do. I’ve had it for over a year and batteries are still showing as full. 




2018 iPad Pro 12.9 Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (Space Grey)

 

Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV

