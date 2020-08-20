The Casa de Cowboy stairs are quite narrow, I think "chicken ladder" would be a good description, constrained by lack of available space. They do a 180 turn halfway with a landing, so U-shaped, and are very narrow, about 700mm with walls on both sides (lower half) and a banister on one side (upper half where it drops down to the lower half). I'm looking for advice on how to do the banister part. Since the stairs are so narrow, I wanted a solid banister to enclose the small space where you're walking down. Since the stairs are so narrow, Mrs.Neb wanted an open banister to give it a feeling of space. Does anyone have any arguments in favour of either? I'm happy to be persuaded to go with an open banister if that's a better idea, at the moment there's no strong case either way.