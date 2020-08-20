I'm with Mrs Neb on this. An open banister will improve sense of space in the stairs, and make them less of an intrusion into the room on the other side of he bannister.
What would the bannister overlook?, the lower portion of the stairs?..
You have mentioned there is a wall? does it only run to the height of the bottom of the returning staircase?
MikeAqua:
That isn't quite the layout, the stairs are completely enclosed in a rectangular shaft that goes through both floors of the house, with the entry/exit at the short end of the rectangle and the stairs running in a U-shape down the shaft. So the layout is roughly like this:
with the banister to the left of the upper half of the stairs.
wellygary:
Yup. See my other post for the rest, it's an enclosed shaft containing the stairs. Light is from a solartube directly above.