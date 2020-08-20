I finally built the kit shed I bought before Lockdown 1.

A few photos below. It's an ABSCO shed 3m x 3m. Bought from Bunnings. The ABSCO sheds have some clever design aspects. The framing is steel as well as the panel. There is lot of snapping together or parts rather than using fastenings (there are some fastenings as well). It's quite a clever design really. Te materials are quite light but it's very rigid once all together

However that's where the good news ends. I'd never buy another ABSCO shed again. Here is why: -

- Parts were missing

- Some panels were scratched in box (no touch up paint included)

- The shed cannot be assembled as per some of the instructions

- Some screw holes in the panels were not properly punched

- Some holes in panels were punched in wrong place

- The roof panels were very difficult to keep straight while attaching. They needed a diagonal brace.

These issues made assembly a 2 weekend nightmare. Had the above defects not been present, it would have taken about 1 day, so it would have been quick. However ..

- The perimeter framing on the panels is a channel section. This includes the bottom section. Rain fills these sections and is trapped there. I've had to drill drainage holes to prevent this, and one dry day I'll have to prime them all to prevent the expose steel from rusting

On the whole I wish I had just bought some timber and designed and built a shed from scratch. It would have been faster and easier.

The close up photo is of a battery (2 x AAA) powered COB-LED lights I bought from M10. These have magnets on the back so they attach themselves to the wall/roof of the shed. Very handy little lights.

BTW this is the utility area at the south side of the house, so proximity of the shed to the house isn't an issue.

I also built in a new gate which you can see. This allows access the nearby farm park, without having to walk around the block.