Inspired by another forum members beautifully made workbench, I though I'd post my own. It's more an ugly duckling - made from reused timber and MDF panels. Cost me nothing as I had all the screws etc

I plan to put up with it for couple of years, before I build something nicer from scratch.

Pockets under the bench are for storing odd bits of left over materials. The steel drawers units are freestanding on castors.