Just wondering if anyone has done this or would have any thoughts on what value may be added to a house by adding an en suite. We own a property in West Auckland and are planning to get out of Auckland in the next 3-5 years. We have good equity in this house with a small (by today's standards!) mortgage outstanding. Trying to assess whether its worth spending any money on the current house to maximise return when the time does come to move out in the few years. Certainly don't want to over captilise but I think in our situation an en suite could potentially add value.

So we have a bit of an unusual house. 4 bedroom with only 1 bathroom, and quite a small bathroom at that given the size of the house. It was originally built in the 80's as a 3 bed house and then extended in the late 90's to 4 bedrooms. Not just a 4th bedroom tacked on but total overhaul with 2 of the original bedrooms no longer in existence. Both turned into expanded living areas with 3 new bedroom built in a sizable extension over the garage which was added at the same time. The new master bedroom which is in the extension above the garage is quite large and could easily be turned into a master en suite arrangement. And given its above the garage the plumbing is probably on the more affordable spectrum of adding an en suite.

I just think that most families looking for a 4 bedroom house would be expecting 2 bathrooms (or more) and may not even consider a 1 bathroom house. It didn't worry my wife and I when we bought a few years ago as its just the two of us but we're not your typical family home buyer.

Lets say the house is ~$900K and the budget for adding the en suite is $25k. Would we get our money back, could it be worth more than $925K with the en suite?

Any thoughts welcome.