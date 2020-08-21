Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYValue of adding and en suite


843 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#274427 21-Aug-2020 17:49
Send private message quote this post

Just wondering if anyone has done this or would have any thoughts on what value may be added to a house by adding an en suite. We own a property in West Auckland and are planning to get out of Auckland in the next 3-5 years. We have good equity in this house with a small (by today's standards!) mortgage outstanding. Trying to assess whether its worth spending any money on the current house to maximise return when the time does come to move out in the few years. Certainly don't want to over captilise but I think in our situation an en suite could potentially add value.

 

So we have a bit of an unusual house. 4 bedroom with only 1 bathroom, and quite a small bathroom at that given the size of the house. It was originally built in the 80's as a 3 bed house and then extended in the late 90's to 4 bedrooms. Not just a 4th bedroom tacked on but total overhaul with 2 of the original bedrooms no longer in existence. Both turned into expanded living areas with 3 new bedroom built in a sizable extension over the garage which was added at the same time. The new master bedroom which is in the extension above the garage is quite large and could easily be turned into a master en suite arrangement. And given its above the garage the plumbing is probably on the more affordable spectrum of adding an en suite. 

 

I just think that most families looking for a 4 bedroom house would be expecting 2 bathrooms (or more) and may not even consider a 1 bathroom house. It didn't worry my wife and I when we bought a few years ago as its just the two of us but we're not your typical family home buyer.

 

Lets say the house is ~$900K and the budget for adding the en suite is $25k. Would we get our money back, could it be worth more than $925K with the en suite?

 

Any thoughts welcome.

Create new topic

xpd

Covid-19 Free
10663 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2547235 21-Aug-2020 18:06
Send private message quote this post

Wouldn't bother myself, you won't get the $25k back IME.  If you were planning on being there for another 10 years, sure, but not 3-5.

 

 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 

I Twitch occasionally

567 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2547241 21-Aug-2020 18:09
Send private message quote this post

We added an ensuite to our home five or six years back, but I can't answer the question of whether your plans stack up from a financial perspective. If you are seriously considering the work, then it might be worth talking to a real estate agent about the potential for them to add value.

For myself, I would be inclined to do the work only if it was going to be of real benefit while I still lived in the house. I expect it will only add value to the house roughly in line with what it costs you. You will also get all the stress and hassle of construction works in your home.

My thinking is that there is real benefit to being able to sell the house slightly cheaper, while leaving more potential for a purchaser to carry out renovations in a form and style that suits them.

 
 
 
 


708 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2547244 21-Aug-2020 18:19
Send private message quote this post

Not sure how much it would add to the selling price, but pretty sure it would make the house a lot more attractive to potential family buyers, thus making it easier to sell.

900 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2547245 21-Aug-2020 18:21
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

Wouldn't bother myself, you won't get the $25k back IME.  If you were planning on being there for another 10 years, sure, but not 3-5.

 

 

I agree.  Only do this for your own benefit while living in the house not to try and make a profit.

Create new topic




News »

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.