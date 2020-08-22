Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#274437 22-Aug-2020 11:03
Hi Folks, 

 

I'm embarking on an owner builder project of a new build in central Auckland. I've had previous experience project managing multiple large renovations but I've never built myself before and I've never had to source materials before. 

 

I'm currently working with a draftsman on design plans. However the big thrust of this project is to try and build new in Auckland for less than is currently being acheived. To this end, the design needs to be clever enough to take into account the standard size of materials like external cladding, GIB, carpet etc. I want to achieve minimal wasteage. 

 

I've started looking into sourcing some materials offshore - namely America. 

 

I have some questions:

 

1. Are there any other owner builders out there who've been through this process and have some pearls to share?

 

2. Has anyone had experience with house design that is built around materials rather than just design preferences?

 

3. Has anyone had experience importing building materials into NZ and ensuring they meet the building code and could comment on that process?

 

Thanks in advance. 

I can't help you with the questions you've asked, but it's a pretty ambitious project to undertake as a first-timer if you don't have any experience in it. Have you considering working alongside a builder to get some experience? It won't be as cheap, for sure, but could save you from having to "learn the hard way".

 

There are a lot of complexities in building a home, not to mention the extra complications from importing and arranging certifying of materials yourself.

 

I don't want to be discouraging per se, just trying to give you something else to think about to help ensure your project is a success.

 

Also, with COVID happening right now, I would make extremely generous allowances for both delivery timeframes and currency fluctuations. There is an Election coming in the USA this year on top, depending on the result, currency rates could wildly move.

 

 

