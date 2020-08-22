Hi Folks,

I'm embarking on an owner builder project of a new build in central Auckland. I've had previous experience project managing multiple large renovations but I've never built myself before and I've never had to source materials before.

I'm currently working with a draftsman on design plans. However the big thrust of this project is to try and build new in Auckland for less than is currently being acheived. To this end, the design needs to be clever enough to take into account the standard size of materials like external cladding, GIB, carpet etc. I want to achieve minimal wasteage.

I've started looking into sourcing some materials offshore - namely America.

I have some questions:

1. Are there any other owner builders out there who've been through this process and have some pearls to share?

2. Has anyone had experience with house design that is built around materials rather than just design preferences?

3. Has anyone had experience importing building materials into NZ and ensuring they meet the building code and could comment on that process?

Thanks in advance.