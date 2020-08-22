Hey folks! First time GZ user here, but this looks like a great community to collaborate with on home projects.

My project at the moment is to replace all my old light switches with fancy new smart switches.

In order to do this, I first need to identify the Load, Live and Neutral wiring so that I can put these in the right place on the new switches.

The image I've attached shows how the switch is currently wired (it's a basic single light switch). There is one wire going into the terminal labelled '1' and two going into "C". Then there are the 3 black wires just joined together, not attached to anything.

My thoughts were the black wires were the neutral, the 'C' wires were the Load, and the '1' wire was the Live... But this didn't seem to work.

I didn't want to blow anything up so I thought I'd seek help before going any further.

Any thoughts? It could be that I don't actually have a neutral line, and so that'd mean I can't use this particular smart switch, (I just bought one to test it out before buying a whole house worth).

Cheers!