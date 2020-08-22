Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help to identify wiring in light switch


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#274451 22-Aug-2020 22:23
Hey folks! First time GZ user here, but this looks like a great community to collaborate with on home projects.

 

My project at the moment is to replace all my old light switches with fancy new smart switches.

 

In order to do this, I first need to identify the Load, Live and Neutral wiring so that I can put these in the right place on the new switches.

 

 

The image I've attached shows how the switch is currently wired (it's a basic single light switch). There is one wire going into the terminal labelled '1' and two going into "C". Then there are the 3 black wires just joined together, not attached to anything.

 

My thoughts were the black wires were the neutral, the 'C' wires were the Load, and the '1' wire was the Live... But this didn't seem to work.

 

I didn't want to blow anything up so I thought I'd seek help before going any further.

 

Any thoughts? It could be that I don't actually have a neutral line, and so that'd mean I can't use this particular smart switch, (I just bought one to test it out before buying a whole house worth).

 

Cheers!

 

 

236 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2547896 22-Aug-2020 22:35
Black is almost certainly the neutral.

 

C is probably the feed; one will be feed in from the board or previous switch, the other feed out to the next switch.

 

1 will be line out to the light.

 

Please ensure you read NZ ECP 51 and follow safe working practices.

547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2547906 22-Aug-2020 23:23
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

What @SomeoneSomewhere said.

 

Also it looks like those need a tidy up as the switch to light wire should be doubled up and the feed looks to have been rather tight and crushed the copper some what as it looks like its going to break where the screw has been done up.

 

That is just how I was taught and how I have wired light switches for years. 

