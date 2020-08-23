Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY Supertub question for Laundry


#274456 23-Aug-2020 12:03
So, apparently our Robinhood Supertub taps/washers etc are beyond repair according to our plumber and he strongly recommends replacing the entire thing. 

 

I have had a passing glance over a couple of the options at various sites and none of them have the 4 taps we currently have. Two for the Washing Machine and two for the Sink. 

 

Having a look on Robinhoods website they do spares for quite old units. Unsure if it's worth repairing a 15 year old Laundry tub or buying a new one. One of the super annoying things about our current tub is the mechanism for the cupboard underneath. It's child proof but neither of our kids are at risk of opening it and drinking anything in there, however, I am unsure, is it a legal requirement to have child proof locks on it? The new ones seem to have a much preferred magnetic closing mechanism. We want to be sure that in the extremely rare case younger kids visit, they are safe.. 

 

 

 

Thoughts? 

 

 

  #2548078 23-Aug-2020 12:12
Can't help with your question, but we got an Aquatica tub recently. Seems good, and when one thing wasn't quite right (soap dispenser hose too short) they sent us a new one right away.



  #2548092 23-Aug-2020 12:15
timmmay:

 

Can't help with your question, but we got an Aquatica tub recently. Seems good, and when one thing wasn't quite right (soap dispenser hose too short) they sent us a new one right away.

 

 

What mechanism do they use to secure the door?

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2548097 23-Aug-2020 12:26
We recently replaced our 30+ year old Rotec/Robinhood tub with a new Stream model from M10.

 

Previous tub had four taps, but new one just has a mixer on top. There are two valves underneath for the washing machine. Looks much neater. We never used the machine taps, so having them underneath is no problem.

 

Couple of trips back to M10 to get fittings and flexible hoses etc to get the supply and waste connected.

 

Full width door is much better than the old smaller door.

 

 

  #2548101 23-Aug-2020 12:33
If you are using a plumber for your work then it would probably be more economical to take his advice. Labour for fitting 4 taps into a Robinhood would eat up savings quickly.

 

If you are capable of the work yourself then it would likely be a saving to repair. Depends on the price of parts. Robinhood don't sell direct, but through agents. I got a hose recently for an obsolete tub through Mitre 10 but there are plenty of other agents.

 

If you do replace the whole tub, can I buy your old one for parts please?

 

Edit:

 

I have found it a nuisance with the child lock but got used to it. I trained myself.

  #2548109 23-Aug-2020 12:46
networkn:

timmmay:


Can't help with your question, but we got an Aquatica tub recently. Seems good, and when one thing wasn't quite right (soap dispenser hose too short) they sent us a new one right away.



What mechanism do they use to secure the door?


 



We got drawers. No lock at all. We secure the room, our toddler can't reach our high door handles 😀 Real poisonous stuff goes in a very high cupboard.

  #2548110 23-Aug-2020 12:46
We have one with two draws underneath instead of the cuboard, I really regret not getting a sink installed into a bench  Instead and running the bench the width of the wall. The robin hood tubs really restrict that option , something to think about if you update your laundry 

