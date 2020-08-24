So i live on a property that has its own bore since we arnt connected to the town water supply , we share the bore with two neighboring properties . the bore pump is connected to a water tank , its controlled by a ballcock float valve , was wondering if i could replace the ballcock vavle with some other system as everytime water is discharged , the pump flicks on , is there such a thing that would let the pump kick on when the water in the tank dropped bellow a certain level ? rather then the pump kicking on 50 times a day ? like so it would have to fill up once or twice a day ? since its currently governed by a ballcock valve ,what could i use besides a ballcock ?

second question

ive been thinking about metering my connection with the neighbors because as it stands every-time they use the water , the pumps kick on and it costs me money as i pay for the electricity, anyone ever been in this situation ? i think there is a caveat on my property to supply them with water , so there is a second pump on the property , that supplies pressure to my house , as the second property is some distance away (300 meters), would it be possible to get them to pump/suck the water with a pump installed on their end instead of mine ?

please forgive my ignorance when it comes to this stuff