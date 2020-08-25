Long time reader but one of my first posts of many to come as I embark on a larger renovation project.

Looking at soundproofing options between the living room and the master bedroom. The TV is going to be on the opposite side of the wall as the bed is up against, so really wanting to get this right.

I'm thinking of running 13mm Noiseline and potentially putting it on top of GIB Rondo on one side with the acoustic clips, of course with acoustic insulation too. I have seen a few mentions overseas of people putting a layer of Mass Loaded Vinyl beneath the wallboard, does anybody have any experience with this? And if so, any ideas where in Wellington I could source some from to cover a larger area (~15sqm)? Found this post but it's locked.

Looking for ways you think I could float the TV or some speakers so sound won't transfer through the studs too. The best way I can think of currently is to ceiling mount some speakers and just keep the TV audio disabled during the evenings/mornings.

Thanks for your help - you have all already been a lot more helpful than you know through previous posts!