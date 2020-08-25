Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHealthy Homes Heating Tool Question


140 posts

Master Geek


#274498 25-Aug-2020 16:09
Send private message quote this post

So wondering if anyone has had a result like this

 

 

 

You need 6.3kW of heating capacity to heat your living room

 

 

This is the minimum required heating capacity you need to meet the healthy homes standards, based on the information you supplied. It takes into account your local climate and the design and construction of your home. The tool makes some assumptions to keep things simple.

 

 

Your heaters need to provide this heating capacity with an outdoor temperature of -4°C

 

 

Heat pump installers need to know the outdoor temperature to work to. This is because the heating capacity of a heat pump reduces with colder outdoor temperatures. If you live somewhere cold, you may need a particular model of heat pump to give enough heating capacity.

 

 

 

6.3KW @ -4 degree means you need a heat pump of about 8-9 KW to achieve that .  This is for a small house in chch, 47 sqm living ( open plan ).

 

most companies rate their heat pumps running at 7 degrees.   

 

 

 

Anyone else in this situation?  a 9KW unit is teh largest that some manufactures make.  Let alone complete overkill for a room that size.!

 

Is it correct that the capacity needs to be rated at -4 or that they have assumed an external temperature of -4 on average and therefore need 6.3 KW?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
16268 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2549579 25-Aug-2020 16:20
Send private message quote this post

Where do you live, what kind of insulation do you have in the walls ceilings floors, and windows, do you have downlights and if so are they covered with insulation?

9kw seems huge for that small a room. 9 kW heats our lounge and bedrooms in our old but well insulated house.



140 posts

Master Geek


  #2549587 25-Aug-2020 16:26
Send private message quote this post

Its a new build in chch.

 

 

 

i know 9kw sounds huge, but if you are looking at rated performance at -4 degrees then thats what you need to achieve a 6.3K output.  And that is what im questioning... because thats what the healthy homes site is proposing

 
 
 
 


16268 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2549593 25-Aug-2020 16:29
Send private message quote this post

Larger heat pumps don't cost that much more than small ones, so you might as well just get a big one. For a new build I would go ducted unless it is a really simple open space.



140 posts

Master Geek


  #2549598 25-Aug-2020 16:31
Send private message quote this post

Well by new build its 1 year old with a 6kw unit installed already, which based on the calcs doesn't cut the mustard  and so i just wanted to confirm if my understanding of the -4 was correct.  

 

I cant fit the larger unit on the wall space. :) 

370 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2549599 25-Aug-2020 16:35
Send private message quote this post

The difference between theory and practice.

 

We can keep our small three bedroom house at an acceptable temperature using one 6kw heat pump in the open plan living area.

 

Location Blenheim, 120m2 built 1996, walls insulated, additional ceiling insulation added, retro fit double glazed.  We try to keep the house warm and dry.

 

Not as cold as CHCH, not sure about average -4, Perhaps someone wants to sell lots of heat pumps?

 

You would be looking at ducted HVAC with heat pump, or multiple heat pumps to achieve the design standard.   

 

 




:)

Create new topic




News »

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.