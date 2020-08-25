So wondering if anyone has had a result like this

You needof heating capacity to heat your living room

This is the minimum required heating capacity you need to meet the healthy homes standards, based on the information you supplied. It takes into account your local climate and the design and construction of your home. The tool makes some assumptions to keep things simple.

Your heaters need to provide this heating capacity with an outdoor temperature of -4°C

Heat pump installers need to know the outdoor temperature to work to. This is because the heating capacity of a heat pump reduces with colder outdoor temperatures. If you live somewhere cold, you may need a particular model of heat pump to give enough heating capacity.

6.3KW @ -4 degree means you need a heat pump of about 8-9 KW to achieve that . This is for a small house in chch, 47 sqm living ( open plan ).

most companies rate their heat pumps running at 7 degrees.

Anyone else in this situation? a 9KW unit is teh largest that some manufactures make. Let alone complete overkill for a room that size.!

Is it correct that the capacity needs to be rated at -4 or that they have assumed an external temperature of -4 on average and therefore need 6.3 KW?