We are wanting to restore our native timber kitchen floor with hard oil (Synteko hard oil). We have 'gaps' (some larger than others) running along the length of the boards in between some boards. We don't mind the look of the gaps however, we are concerned the insulation underneath the floor will be vulnerable to spills if we don't seal them somehow. I know the hard oil will not provide a 'seal' (as polyurethane would) and also that filler is not recommended for large areas, as it will eventually crack, so I'm wondering if anyone has any ideas as to how to solve this problem? The only thing I can come with is we trust that if we leave the 'gaps' open, and the insulation becomes wet, by way of cracks in the tongue and groove, it will also be able to dry out eventually.

I know there is a product called Selly's No More Gaps Timber Flooring which is flexible, but we have a LOT of gaps so it would be very expensive.

Perhaps someone knows a specialist who would be prepared to give free advice or a more specific forum?