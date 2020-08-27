Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mounting 15kg seat back to surface without screws?


#274538 27-Aug-2020 18:43
We would like to fasten the seat back to the surface behind it (please see photos).

 

Ideally, we would like NOT to drill holes in the surface behind. The surface is very hard plastic (maybe melamine?)

 

The seat back weights 15kg and has a metal rail on it, which attaches to another metal rail (that we would mount to the surface).

 

Would there be some glue, which would be strong enough to hold the seat back - and let's say we want to remove it from the surface in the future, would it be possible? We don't really want to glue it on and not be able to remove it in the future, without damaging the surface.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

  #2550858 27-Aug-2020 18:50
What sort of forces does the rail need to hold?
Is it holding the full weight, or is it just stopping it falling forward?

If it's just stopping it falling forward, it possibly consider some good double sided tape.
The key is good tape and clean surfaces.




  #2550860 27-Aug-2020 18:55
andrewNZ: What sort of forces does the rail need to hold?
Is it holding the full weight, or is it just stopping it falling forward?

If it's just stopping it falling forward, it possibly consider some good double sided tape.
The key is good tape and clean surfaces.

 

It will need to hold the full force. Therefore, it will be raised above the seat (not resting on the seat, as it currently is).

 

If we just allowed it to rest on the seat, we wouldn't be able to open the seat (there's storage beneath).

 
 
 
 


  #2550882 27-Aug-2020 18:58
could also try 3m command strips - something like these.
They probably have better suited ones

 

 



  #2550885 27-Aug-2020 19:00
NightStalker:

could also try 3m command strips - something like these.
They probably have better suited ones


 


The seat back weights 15kg, so do I just get 3 x sets of the strips (as they hold 7.2kg each)?

  #2550912 27-Aug-2020 19:14
3M automotive double sided tape.

 

This is the first place that pooped up on goggle after a search but it gets sold quite a few places.

 

https://www.hardypackaging.co.nz/products/3m-double-sided-auto-tape?variant=39073280269

 

 

  #2550913 27-Aug-2020 19:14
Have you considered modifying the seat?

You could add a sheet of something to the back of the base to hang the back cushion from.




