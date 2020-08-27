We would like to fasten the seat back to the surface behind it (please see photos).

Ideally, we would like NOT to drill holes in the surface behind. The surface is very hard plastic (maybe melamine?)

The seat back weights 15kg and has a metal rail on it, which attaches to another metal rail (that we would mount to the surface).

Would there be some glue, which would be strong enough to hold the seat back - and let's say we want to remove it from the surface in the future, would it be possible? We don't really want to glue it on and not be able to remove it in the future, without damaging the surface.